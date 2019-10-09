Chaudhry Sugar Mills case: Judicial remand of Maryam Nawaz, Yousuf Abbas extended for 14 days

Accountability Court (AC) has extended judicial remand of Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousuf Abbas for 14 days in Chaudhry Sugar Mills cas

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) has extended judicial remand of Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousuf Abbas for 14 days in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.Maryam Nawaz was presented in the court while her cousin Yousuf Abbas also appeared in the court on expiry of his judicial remand.The case against Maryam Nawaz and Yousuf Abbas came up for hearing before Accountability Court (AC) Lahore Wednesday.The learned judge expressed displeasure over making selfies with Maryam Nawaz in the court room.

What stage show is being held in the court.He inquired as to why the workers were allowed to come in the court.The court ordered the security guards be called and atmosphere of hearing be created in the court.The AC judge inquired from NAB prosecutor during the hearing of the case when reference against Maryam Nawaz and Yousuf Abbas will be filed.

NAB prosecutor told the court investigations against Maryam Nawaz and Yousuf Abbas are underway, Chaudhry Sugar Mills reference will be filed as soon as the investigations are completed.The court extended judicial remand of Maryam Nawaz and Yousuf Abbas after hearing the arguments from parties concerned.The court ordered that Maryam Nawaz and Yousuf Abbas be presented on October 23.Capt (Retd) Safdar, husband of Maryam Nawaz said outside the court while talking to media men today the patriots of Pakistan are appearing in the court.

Loving Pakistan and its constitution is their only sin. Maulana Fazlur Rehman letter had reached Mian Nawaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif message had also been received by Maulana Fazlur Rehman.He held " now you should be prepared for Dharna. This time the entire Pakistan will come in the Dharna. Not only PML-N but 220 million people will also participate in sit-in.