Chaudhry Sugar Mills case: Maryam Nawaz, Yousuf Abbas handed over to NAB on physical remand

Accountability Court (AC) has handed over PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and Yousuf Abbas to NAB on physical days till August 21 in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th August, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) has handed over PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and Yousuf Abbas to NAB on physical days till August 21 in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.NAB prayed the court for granting physical remand of these two persons for 15 days.

The court while approving physical remand of both of them for 12 days till August 21 ordered NAB to present them before it on August 21.NAB prosecutor told the court Sharif family remained involved in money laundering through Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

Maryam Nawaz is share holder of Chaudhry Sugar Mills. Account of Yousuf Abbas was used for money laundering.

A large number of PML-N workers were present in the court on the occasion of appearance of Maryam Nawaz.

Police resorted to violence against them to disperse them.It is pertinent to mention here that NAB has arrested Maryam Nawaz and Yousuf Abbas in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.According to NAB all the companies of Sharif family including Chaudhry Sugar Mills were used for money laundering.

11000 shares were transferred in the name of Maryam Nawaz. Millions of Dollars were transferred in the name of Yousuf Abbas and both of them failed to provide details in this regard.