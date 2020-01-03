Chaudhry Sugar Mills case: Nawaz exempted from personal appearnce till Jan 17

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Friday, adjourning hearing of Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM)/money laundering case, exempted former premier Muhammad Nawaz Sharif from personal appearance till Jan 17.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Yousaf Abbas, nephew of Nawaz Sharif, was also produced.

Nawaz's counsel apprised the court that his client was still undergoing treatment abroad and pleaded with the court to exempt him from personal appearance.

At this, the court allowed the application for exemption of Nawaz Sharif in the light of the medical reports, till Jan 17.

A pleader, Salman Sarwar, on behalf of Maryam Nawaz, was also present during the proceedings.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the proceedings till Jan 17 and extended judicial remand of accused Yousaf Abbas.

The court had earlier exempted Nawaz Sharif from personal appearance for a period of four weeks, whereas Maryam Nawaz was also exempted till filing of a reference in the case.

The Sharif family had been accused of using the CSM for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.