Chaudhry Sugar Mills Case: Nawaz, Maryam Exempted From Personal Appearance

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 08:30 PM

An accountability court on Friday exempted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz from personal appearance in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Friday exempted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz from personal appearance in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.

Nawaz Sharif had been exempted for a period of four weeks and Maryam Nawaz till filing of the reference in the case.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan heard the case. Maryam Nawaz appeared before the court, while her cousin Yousaf Abbas was also produced.

At the outset of proceedings, the court questioned National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor Hafiz Asadullah Awan about the status of the reference.

The prosecutor replied that investigation was underway and the reference would be filed after its completion.

Maryam Nawaz then submitted an application for exemption from personal appearance till filing of the reference. The court was also requested to exempt Nawaz Sharif from personal appearance through another application.

However, the NAB prosecutor opposed the plea and submitted that Maryam must appear in the court as per law and the Bureau would submit a written response to the application.

Defence counsel Amjad Pervaiz submitted that NAB had not filed the supplimentary reference so far, and there was no need for summoning the accused. He submitted that as per law, until a challan (charge-sheet) was filed, the accused did not require to appear in the court.

Referring to Nawaz Sharif's exemption application, the judge asked that why the former premier did not appear in the court.

The defence counsel replied that Nawaz Sharif had gone abroad for treatment, following an order of the Lahore High Court. He further stated that Nawaz Sharif would return on completion of the treatment process.

The NAB prosecutor contended that the Bureau would file written response to both the applications, in response to a court query.

However, the court turned down the NAB prosecutor's argument and asked him for advancing arguments on the applications.

To which, the prosecutor submitted that if someone was granted bail, it was necessary for him to appear for trial proceedings.

Subsequently, the court exempted Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz and adjourned further proceedings till December 6, while directing NAB for filing the reference as soon as possible. The court also extended judicial remand of Yousuf Abbas till the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Lahore High Court division bench had granted bail to Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in the case.

NAB had accused Maryam Nawaz of committing money laundering through investment of heavy amounts being main shareholder of the mills.

