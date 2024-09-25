Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for democracy is unforgettable. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is the successor of Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi and is carrying on the public service and philanthropy of his father. Leader of Muslim League Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25 Sep, 2024) Speaking on the occasion of the 43rd death anniversary of Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, said that Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed was a history-making personality, he always took a principled stand and spoke for the oppressed and downtrodden sections.

He said that despite the passing of 43 years today, people are determined to celebrate this day with faith by expressing their great love for Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed. He said that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is the successor of Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi and is carrying on the public service and public service of his father.