- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for democracy is unforge ..
Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, An Epoch-making Figure; His Great Sacrifice For Democracy Is Unforgettable. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 02:33 PM
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is the successor of Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi and is carrying on the public service and philanthropy of his father. Leader of Muslim League Q
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25 Sep, 2024) Speaking on the occasion of the 43rd death anniversary of Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, said that Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed was a history-making personality, he always took a principled stand and spoke for the oppressed and downtrodden sections.
He said that despite the passing of 43 years today, people are determined to celebrate this day with faith by expressing their great love for Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed. He said that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is the successor of Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi and is carrying on the public service and public service of his father.
Recent Stories
IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz
PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-dengue day observed:6 minutes ago
-
Veterinary doctor booked:6 minutes ago
-
Bahawalnagar court awarded death sentence to husband16 minutes ago
-
AJK observes "Black Day" against 2nd phase of India-sponsored elections drama in IIOJK16 minutes ago
-
Protests erupt in Muzaffarabad against forced elections in IIOJK16 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal vows to eliminate terrorism as PML-N did in past16 minutes ago
-
Food Minister inspects wheat storage centers26 minutes ago
-
Dengue update, 77 new cases, surveillance continues26 minutes ago
-
CUI marks Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival26 minutes ago
-
Protests erupt in Muzaffarabad against forced elections in IIOJK26 minutes ago
-
PHA issues fines for health violations in Sahiwal26 minutes ago
-
Drugs smuggling bid foiled36 minutes ago