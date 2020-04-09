UrduPoint.com
Chaudhrys Condole With Journalists Saeed Azher, Zulqarnain Tahir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 09:58 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (PML) president, former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi have condoled with columnist Saeed Azher and daily Dawn reporter Zulqarnain Tahir on the same demise of their father.

Expressing their deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the father of senior journalists, the Chaudhrys prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

