Chauhan's Baseless Allegation Aims At Impeding Accountability Process: Dr Gill

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 06:50 PM

Chauhan's baseless allegation aims at impeding accountability process: Dr Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that MPA Nazir Chauhan has tried to impede the process of accountability by leveling baseless allegations on the faith of Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that MPA Nazir Chauhan has tried to impede the process of accountability by leveling baseless allegations on the faith of Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar.

In a tweet, he said that the main purpose of leveling such allegations was to fan religious hatred, besides vitiating the ongoing accountability process.

He said that Nazir Chauhan has leveled the allegations deliberately and he must apologize for it.

