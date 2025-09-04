Chauntra Police arrest 4 suspected gamblers

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Chauntra Police have arrested four suspects for gambling on cards and recovered a significant sum of money, according to a Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

The police took action and apprehended the suspects, seizing a stake of Rs 135,500 and several decks of playing cards.

Superintendent of Police Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar, stated that the arrested individuals would be presented in court with solid evidence. He added that gambling was considered the "root of other social evils" and would not be tolerated.