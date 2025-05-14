Chauntra Police arrest PO wanted in 2011 double murder case

The Chauntra Police on Wednesday arrested a proclaimed offender wanted for a 2011 double murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Chauntra Police on Wednesday arrested a proclaimed offender wanted for a 2011 double murder case.

The accused had injured two policemen when he opened firing on a police team three months ago.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the police had conducted a raid to arrest the accused. The accused, however, opened fire on the police personnel along with his accomplices, injuring an assistant sub-inspector and a constable.

“The arrested person is named in the 2011 double murder case, in which a husband and wife were killed,” the spokesman said.