Chauntra Police Arrests Four Culprits With Illegal Weapons, Ammunition

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 11:21 PM

The Chauntra Police Station team on Thursday arrested four suspects for possessing illegal weapons and recovered arms and ammunition

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The Chauntra Police Station team on Thursday arrested four suspects for possessing illegal weapons and recovered arms and ammunition.

The arrested accused included Nadeem Sultan, Adnan, Kamran Shafiq and Imran Shehzad, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson in a news release.

The confiscated weapons included three 8mm rifles and one rifle of 44 bore caliber recovered along with ammunition from the possession of the accused.

The police, led by the SDPO president, arrested the accused.

In his message, the SP Saddar said operations against illegal possession of weapons and criminal elements would continue without any fear and discrimination.

