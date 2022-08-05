UrduPoint.com

Chauraha, Unconventional Story To Change Audience In A Positive Way, Says Madiha Imam

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Chauraha, unconventional story to change audience in a positive way, says Madiha Imam

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :VJ turned actress and television host Madiha Imam recently shared titbits of her on-going hit serial 'Chauraha' revealing the positive aspect of unfolding story-line.

Famed Pakistani actress hailed for her spectacular roles in hit dramas such as, Muqaddar, Dil-e-Momin and Baba Jani, has been recently in news due to the on-going serial 'Chauraha' in which she is playing the lead role as Zoya.

A young and naïve girl Zoya has to face so many hardships after becoming a victim of a heinous crime done by Junaid.

Recently, the actress appeared in an interview for entertainment-based magazine 'Fuchsia' and shared some details about her new serial.

While talking about the storyline and its significance to showcase a message for audience, 'Dhaani' actress revealed the path which will unfold when the story will come to an end, giving a different aspect for the viewers.

"This is an unconventional story which is different from what we usually watch on tv. The producers choose, not to opt a usual toxic path common in such storyline which is why although we are getting a good audience response but still its less in comparison to what huge amount of rating and viewers we could have get if we were to opt the same toxic path. But we choose not to go the same way, and we can say that by this we want to change the audience in a positive way by giving new flavor & new aspects and I am super grateful for the team for this."Along with this the actress also revealed about what audience could expect in upcoming episodes of Chauraha.

"You will see elements of romance, heartbreak, understanding, evolution and a lot of newness in upcoming episodes and you won't be disappointed with the story."

Related Topics

Pakistan Young Same Lead TV From

Recent Stories

"Pakistan on right tract," says Miftah, warning of ..

"Pakistan on right tract," says Miftah, warning of more bad days

1 hour ago
 Kashmiris observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

Kashmiris observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia ..

Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia

13 hours ago
 One died, 14 injured in Quetta grenade attack

One died, 14 injured in Quetta grenade attack

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.