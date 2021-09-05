UrduPoint.com

Chawinda - The Graveyard Of Indian Tanks, Warplanes

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 03:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :A large number of people including women and children thronged the Shuhada Park at Chawinda Pasrur tehsil, where Indian tanks and warplanes were kept to refresh the 1965 War memories.

Chawinda was known as the world's biggest graveyard of 600 invading Indian tanks.

People also lay floral wreathes on the graves of Shuhada and salute them for their bravery as well.

During the 1965 Indo-Pak War, the people of Chawinda-Sialkot wrote a golden history of bravery by sacrificing their lives for defending their motherland during the September 1965 Indo-Pak War.

The world's biggest war of tanks was fought there near Chawinda in 1965, in which the local people laid down under the invading Indian tanks with bombs and blew up themselves, besides, completely destroying hundreds of Indian tanks, making Chawinda-Sialkot a graveyard of these tanks.

People said that the day reminded them of determination, selflessness and sacrifices of armedforces, which they had rendered for the defence of Pakistan.

