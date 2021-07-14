Chawla stresses for comprehensive planning tax collection

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs, Mukesh Kumar Chawla Wednesday stressed the need of comprehensive planning for tax collection especially property tax and professional tax during the current financial year 2021-22.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here at his office which was attended by Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Raja Khurram Shehzad Umar, Director Generals Munir Ahmed Zardari, Haji Saleem Bhutto, Director Admin Shabana Pervez and other officers.

In case of significant reduction in coronavirus cases, road checking campaigns will also be launched to recover taxes from tax defaulter vehicles, the minister said.

He lauded the performance of officers and staff in achieving more than 100 per cent tax targets during the last financial year, hoping that they would further improve their performance during the current financial year.

He said there was also a need to launch a publicity campaign to encourage tax payers to deposit their taxes in time so that they could avail the facility of online tax filing.

Chawla told that preventing the young generation from using drugs and discouraging drug dealers was also the prime responsibility of the Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department. Achieving this goal, the check posts of the Excise Department on the borders of Sindh should be made more active and officers with good reputation should be posted there, he reiterated.

He said that all possible steps should be taken to prevent smuggling of the narcotics entering the province Sindh while all stakeholders of the society including parents, teachers and media have to play their full role to keep the young generation safe from drug use.