CHCS Provides Medical Care To More Than 2000 Flood Affectees In Buner, Swabi
Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2025 | 01:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The teams of Customs Health Care Society (CHCS), a non-profit organization operating since 1998 under its mission of serving humanity in distress, has provided medical care to more than 2000 affectees of catastrophic floods in Buner and Swabi districts.
Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah, Federal Tax Ombudsman and Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Ombudsman Association (OICOA), is personally leading the humanitarian efforts of CHCS and has also visited the most damaged areas of Buner district for the help of flood victims.
The medical teams of CHCS consists of lady doctors who are checking up of patients including female who are suffering from different diseases including skin infection, eyes irritation, diarrhea etc.
Customs Health Care Society in its week long relief efforts in flood affected areas has
distributed essential ration supplies besides organizing critical medical aid to support those in need during this challenging time.
In order to meet the food requirements of children, instant meals like noodles were distributed among them.
The CHCS officials also made assessment of damages to houses due to ferocious deluge and hopefully measures would be taken for reconstruction.
After spending one week in Buner, the CHCS teams visited Dalori Bala and Dalori Payan areas of Swabi which are badly affected by floods.
Federal Tax Ombudsman, Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah again headed the teams to supervise relief operation in Swabi.
The organization will continue its relief operation for the help of flood victims in different parts of the country.
Meanwhile, prominent businessman and Member Media Advisory Committee FTO, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has highly appreciated the humanitarian services carried by CHCS under the supervision of Federal Tax Ombudsman, Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah.
Zia said helping victims of disaster is a religious, moral and national responsibility which is very appropriately done by Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah.
Zia requested people to extend support to CHCS for continuing this noble cause of helping affectees of the devastating floods in the country.
