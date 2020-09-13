Cheap electricity top priority of PTI government: Kamoka

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Cheap and abundant electricity production is top most priority of PTI government and Prime Minister Imran Khan is also taking personal interest to achieve this target.

This was stated by Chairman National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Faiz Ullah Kamoka while addressing a meeting of Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) North Zone here on Sunday.

He said that cheap electricity was imperative for all sectors especially for value added textile sector and it will also play a pivotal role in decrease cost of production.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully aware of the problems being faced by hosiery and textile sectors and he was striving hard to redress their genuine issues on priority basis so that these sectors could play dynamic role in enhancing national exports.

Responding to the demand of PHMA Chairman, Kamoka said that he will take up their issues with Prime Minister Imran Khan and try to redress the same on top priority.

He said that coronavirus pandemic had badly affected economic activities in the country, but role of the value added textile sector remained appreciable in these hot days.

He said that despite all odds, Prime Minister Imran Khan provided relief of billions of rupees during COVID-19 pandemic and now the PTI government was working to strengthen the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) sector because this sector was a backbone in national economy.

Earlier, PHMA Chairman Mian Naeem Ahmad introduced PHMA and said that it was a biggest organization of garment exporters as it has 1600 members in its folds.

He said that PHMA members play an important role in fetching foreign exchange of 3.2 billion Dollars per year. However, now this sector was facing severe problems due to COVID-19, therefore, the government should provide cheap electricity to this sector so that our exporters could complete their rivals in international market, he urged.

Former central chairman PHMA Dr Khurram Tariq, former president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Syed Zia Alamdar addressed the meeting while Muhammad Amjad Khawaja, Mian Kashif Zia, Chaudhary Muhammad Nawaz, Shaheen Tabassum, Rana Aslam and Waheed Khaliq Ramay were also present in the meeting.

Later, Chairman PHMA Mian Naeem Ahmad also presented PHMA shield to Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance Faiz Ullah Kamoka.