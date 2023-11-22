Cheap energy resources to be developed immediately; Chief Minister KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah Wednesday said that cheap energy resources would be developed immediately by completing work on the ongoing hydropower project.

He said this while presided over the meeting of the PEDO Policy board here. Provincial Minister of Information Technology and Chief Minister's Advisor on Energy besides Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Energy and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister issued directives to concerned authorities to prepare an immediate plan to generate maximum power in minimum time. Nature has blessed the province with immense resources that need to be fully utilized, he said.

For this purpose, the Energy Department should work day and night, the caretaker chief minister said, adding, Emergency foundations need to be worked to make the province self-sufficient in power generation.

The speed of work on the ongoing hydropower projects in the province should be accelerated, he said. Significant progress in this regard should be ensured in the coming months, the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said.

Hydropower plants can not only meet the needs of electricity in the province, but industries can also be developed here, he said and added that employment opportunities for people could also be created by providing cheap electricity to local industries.

The chief minister said work on the wheeling model to supply local electricity to more industries should be accelerated. The newly established Grid and Transmission Company should be made functional immediately, the Caretaker Chief Minister said.

The appointment of the Chief Executive Officer of the said company should be effected without delay, Arshad Hussain said while briefing of the meeting on the proposed service rules for CEO and Executive Committee members of PEDO. A committee headed by the Chief Minister’s Adviser on Energy has been formed to finalize the proposed service rules. The committee will finalize the proposed service rules and submit them for approval within two weeks.

