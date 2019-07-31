UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cheap Plastic Sunglasses Harmful For Eye-sight

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 05:14 PM

Cheap plastic sunglasses harmful for eye-sight

Cheap sunglasses could harm eye-sight, cause eye related issues during scorching and humid summer, Dr.Tassaduq an eye specialist said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Cheap sunglasses could harm eye-sight, cause eye related issues during scorching and humid summer, Dr.Tassaduq an eye specialist said on Wednesday.

While talking to a private news channel he said that it was very important to verify the quality of sunglasses to provide complete protection from Ultraviolet rays as this would save your eyes from the sun's harmful rays that could cause long-term eye damage and even permanent vision loss.

People should not assume that cheap sunglasses provide this level of protection, even if a sticker on the lenses says, "blocks UV" , he said.

"The basic purposes of sunglasses are to shield your eyes from damaging rays of the sun, to enable you to see clearly and comfortably in bright sunlight, to protect your eyes from injury or irritation," he stated.

But people usually tend to prefer cheap glasses due to affordable prices than expensive and good in quality sun glasses, he mentioned.

Naseer Ahmed runs a small cafeteria in a public place said, sunglasses could be lost or damaged easily so purchasing a costly pair was not possible for him.

Scorching heat irritates vision and the person even cannot open his/her eyes in sunshine, he further added.

"It is next to impossible to step out without putting on sunglasses as sun rays become too harsh during summer moreover it keeps one look fashionable," said Aliya a college student.

She further said that she always bought sunglasses from the road vendors as she could not purchase branded sunglasses with limited pocket money, she had lost dozens of sunglasses in last three months, she said.

Zill e Huma a thirty year-old private school teacher said while sharing her experience that she used to buy cheap sunglasses in bulk during her teens but experienced sever itching as cheap plastic glasses did not protect in extremely hot weather.

I wasted all my plastic sunglasses' collection and replaced it with one good quality of sunglasses as quality matters the most in comparison to the quantity" she further added.

Hameed Gul requested that companies should bring good standard sunglasses with affordable prices for the mediocre strata of the society.

Related Topics

Weather Student Road Buy Money All From

Recent Stories

Yasir Hussain breaks silence on engagement picture

14 minutes ago

Minister directs to ensure availability of wheat s ..

41 seconds ago

12 farmers booked for water theft in Faisalabad

44 seconds ago

Farmers to remain cautious on water application du ..

46 seconds ago

Greece releases policeman convicted of teen killin ..

5 minutes ago

IFC to invest $2.5 million to support tech startup ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.