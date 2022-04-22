UrduPoint.com

Cheap Rate Kitchen Items Selling At USC Gripping Customer's Attention

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Cheap rate kitchen items selling at USC gripping customer's attention

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :A score of consumers outside Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has welcomed the discount Ramazan package announced by the government and said that the current government has significantly reduced the prices of sugar and wheat flour which is gripping the attention of consumers.

The kitchen items being provided to the consumers through government-run utility stores are of high quality and I appreciate the current government for this landmark initiative, said a consumer while speaking to the ptv news channel.

A customer expressed his satisfaction that utility stores were witnessing a huge rush of consumers in case of a huge gap between market and utility stores' prices.

The quality of sugar, flour and other kitchen items in Utility stores is far better than in open markets, said another citizen.

Sugar is available at Rs 70 per kg at all utility stores across the country, while a 10 kg bag of flour is available at Rs 400 which is a huge gap in price and gives relief to common people, said a utility store worker.

On the strict directives of Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Murtaza Mahmood a smooth supply of all commodities across the country was being ensured during the holy month and a special mechanism to monitor the stock and availability of necessary food items at the utility stores was installed at all district level, said an official of USC.

A subsidy on major food items including wheat flour, and Pulses has provided a huge relief to the low-income group said a woman.

A USC store manager claimed that during the month of Ramazan every 19 subsidized item is available in stores in bulk and we are providing all items to the masses with quality.

