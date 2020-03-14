UrduPoint.com
Cheap Solar Energy Projects In Progress For Farmers: Dr Akhtar Malik

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 08:02 PM

Cheap solar energy projects in progress for farmers: Dr Akhtar Malik

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Saturday said the government was introducing solar energy projects for provision of cheap electricity to farmers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Saturday said the government was introducing solar energy projects for provision of cheap electricity to farmers.

While talking to people at residence of Vegetable Market Vice Chairman Najaf Khan Sial, the minister stated that the government attached top priority to farming community.

He also congratulated Najaf Sial for achieving slot of vice chairman in the vegetable market. Najaf Sial also spoke and stated that different facilities would be given to farmers at vegetable market. A transparent system of auction would be introduced and maintained on permanent basis.

