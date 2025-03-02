Cheap Sugar Sold At 12 Points Across Chiniot District
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2025 | 10:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) In a welcome move, the Municipal Committee Chiniot has set up 12 points across the district where sugar is being sold at a subsidized rate of Rs 130 per kilogram, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Chiniot on Sunday.
According to the details, the designated sale points are strategically located in various areas, including Khatm Nabuwwat Chowk, Satellite Town, Sabzi Mandi Jhang Road, Rehri Bazaar Soling Stop, Lal Chowk Aminpur Chowk, Lorry Adda Jhang Road Bhawana, Aqsa Chowk, Muslim Colony, Gol Chowk Darul Uloom, Larian Chowk, Kachehri Chowk, and Bailey Chowk Jhang Road.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Arab League calls for fair water resource management
Egypt stresses importance of full implementation of Gaza ceasefire
Cholera death toll in Angola rises to 201
Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..
NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG paid visits Shaheed Constable family for condolences2 minutes ago
-
Cheap sugar sold at 12 points across Chiniot District2 minutes ago
-
PM, power minister discuss energy sector reforms12 minutes ago
-
Six killed in Gujarat shooting incident22 minutes ago
-
Mashhood briefs Shehbaz on youth empowerment initiatives22 minutes ago
-
District Administration Chiniot takes swift action on price gougers32 minutes ago
-
MQM-P's MNA complains about gas issues during Sehri, Iftar32 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor hosts iftar, dinner42 minutes ago
-
Dacoits flee away from Motorways52 minutes ago
-
Teen mental health day observed in SZABIST University Larkana52 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather in city52 minutes ago
-
Exposing India's ugly face in IIOJK before the external world, Six-member Kashmiri delegation leaves ..52 minutes ago