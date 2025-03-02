Cheap sugar sold at 12 points across Chiniot District

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) In a welcome move, the Municipal Committee Chiniot has set up 12 points across the district where sugar is being sold at a subsidized rate of Rs 130 per kilogram, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Chiniot on Sunday.

According to the details, the designated sale points are strategically located in various areas, including Khatm Nabuwwat Chowk, Satellite Town, Sabzi Mandi Jhang Road, Rehri Bazaar Soling Stop, Lal Chowk Aminpur Chowk, Lorry Adda Jhang Road Bhawana, Aqsa Chowk, Muslim Colony, Gol Chowk Darul Uloom, Larian Chowk, Kachehri Chowk, and Bailey Chowk Jhang Road.

