"Cheap Tandoor Project" inaugurated during Ramazan

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The "Cheap Tandoor Project" here on Monday was inaugurated under the auspices of Al-Khidmat Foundation, a welfare organization with the support of the business community.

Under this project, a roti at cost Rs 14 will be provided to the needy, poor and white-clad people of the society.

A large number of Jamaat-e-Islami leaders, Al-Khidmat Foundation officials, business community and citizens attended the inauguration ceremony.

In their speeches, the speakers called this welfare project a ray of hope for the poverty-stricken people and said that such measures would promote brotherhood and compassion in the society.

