Cheapest Petrol Being Sold In Pakistan: Governor

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 07:30 PM

Cheapest petrol being sold in Pakistan: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday said that the petrol was being sold at cheapest rates in Pakistan than eight other countries.

He said that the sales tax and levy had been reduced on petrol in the country.

He stated this after inaugurating 'Vintage Car Rally' at Governor House here.

Replying to a query, Governor said that most of the sugar mills in Sindh were the properties of Asif Ali Zardari and his friends.

He said that the provincial government had wheat stock in large quantity and if it released the wheat stock in markets then the prices of wheat in the metropolis would come down from Rs1500 to Rs1100 at per 20kg wheat flour bag.

Ismail urged, 'It should not be made as a political issue.', adding that FIA would be tasked with controlling wheat hoarding.

The Governor, replying to another question, said, 'We have strong ties with MQM-Pakistan.' And, they were not parting ways with PTI-led government.

While speaking on the 'Vintage Car Rally', Governor Imran Ismail said that like yesteryears the vintage car rally this year was also going to tour Pakistan.

He said that the vintage cars were being flagged off from the Governor house and it would culminate at Peshawar.

He further said that vintage cars of 1935 were also part of the rally. A total of 23 vintage cars and 6 motorcycles were taking part in it.

Ismail said that such activities would help promote tourism in Pakistan and play an important role to present soft image of the country to the world.

He said that Ms. Fozia was Pakistan's first women driver and she was taking part in the rally.

