Cheaque Distribution Ceremony Held At Nusurat Bhutto Women University
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 06:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) A cheque distribution ceremony for the Bait-ul-Mal scholarship was held at Begum Nusurat Bhutto Women University (BNBWU) Sukkur on Friday.
During the ceremony 25 deserving students were awarded financial support.
Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. Dr.
Tehmina Nangraj along with Shabbir Ahmed Memon, Assistant Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Sukkur, presented the cheques to the students. Also gracing the occasion were Bilal Pirzado Assistant Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Khairpur, and Zubair Ahmed Mahar, Deputy Director Child Protection Sukkur and others.
The Vice Chancellor expressed gratitude to Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for its ongoing support, highlighting the university’s commitment to providing equal educational opportunities for all.
Recent Stories
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sabiha’s message of hope attracts art lover at the Pakistan Saga IV art exhibition1 minute ago
-
Health Advisor conducts surprise visit to District Headquarters hospital Abbottabad1 minute ago
-
Research Skills among young people essential for informed policies1 minute ago
-
PU distributes copies of Holy Quran with translation1 minute ago
-
SCO Meeting: PU exams postponed in twin cities2 minutes ago
-
PU declares results2 minutes ago
-
No room for negligence in anti-dengue activities: Commissioner11 minutes ago
-
PM contacts Governor, CM Balochistan, condemns terrorist attack in Duki11 minutes ago
-
Mud-roof collapse leaves five injured12 minutes ago
-
New admission-policy in medical colleges of Punjab comes into effect12 minutes ago
-
Azma Bukhari calls for laws to regulate social media21 minutes ago
-
DC conducts surveillance to combat mosquito breeding21 minutes ago