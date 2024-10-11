Open Menu

Cheaque Distribution Ceremony Held At Nusurat Bhutto Women University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Cheaque distribution ceremony held at Nusurat Bhutto Women University

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) A cheque distribution ceremony for the Bait-ul-Mal scholarship was held at Begum Nusurat Bhutto Women University (BNBWU) Sukkur on Friday.

During the ceremony 25 deserving students were awarded financial support.

Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. Dr.

Tehmina Nangraj along with Shabbir Ahmed Memon, Assistant Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Sukkur, presented the cheques to the students. Also gracing the occasion were Bilal Pirzado Assistant Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Khairpur, and Zubair Ahmed Mahar, Deputy Director Child Protection Sukkur and others.

The Vice Chancellor expressed gratitude to Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for its ongoing support, highlighting the university’s commitment to providing equal educational opportunities for all.

