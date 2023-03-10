UrduPoint.com

Cheating Culture Impediment For Gaining True Education

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Cheating culture impediment for gaining true education

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Mir Ijaz Azeem Baloch on Friday here said that practical measures were being taken to improve the quality of education by eliminating the cheating culture.

He expressed this while visiting different examination centres holding the ongoing annual Matric exam in Quetta.

He said that the purpose of his visit to exam centers was to monitor the conduct of exams in order to control duplicating systems and eliminate such bad activities from the mind of the students.

He said that cheating was a disease that was pushing the new generation of the country into the darkness of ignorance.

Balochistan government, he said, was leaving no stone unturned to end this scourge, asking all to fight together against the cheating system.

"Only those nations are developed in the world who made knowledge their weapon and removed ignorance from their country," he held.

"We also have to light the candle of knowledge for the construction and development of our country," he added.

