Cheating in metric exams going on with full impunity in some areas of Rawalpindi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th February, 2020) Cheating in metric exams going on with full impunity in some areas of District Rawalpindi. The inner sources have revealed that officials of the board of Intermediate and Secondary education Rawalpindi have so far failed to eliminate the cheating culture in the ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2020.A number of cheating cases were reported during exams hours on in the far-flung areas of District Rawalpindi.

Actually "Boti Mafia" is fully active and it baldy playing with the future of children. Numbers, of complaints of cheating have been reported in the examination centre of New Murree Govt. Boys High School Gluhra Gali.Sources stated that the owner of Misali Public School is the main character who running this bad business of cheating.

He is allegedly taking huge bribe. He earlier self appointed a PTC School teacher as a Resident Inspector (RI) and through this he totally highjack the above mentioned examination centre.However, according to the rules and procedures SST criteria has fixed for the appointment of any RI in examination centre.

Sources stated that appointment of above mentioned RI is openly violations of all rules and procedures. Now "Boti Mafia" is baldy active in the above mention examination centre without any fear.Sources further stated that the Chairman Rawalpindi Board Dr.

Ghulam Dastagir has also visited the examination centre but he did not paid any heed towards the examination cheating complaints. Sources stated that Chairman directed the examination staff to provide special protocol to the students of above mentioned school.

When Online contacted to Chairman Rawalpindi Board and inquired about the appointment of incompetent PTC School teacher as a Resident Inspector (RI) in the examination centre of New Murree Govt.

Boys High School Gluhra Gali, he stated totally unaware of the appointment. However, he stated that all the complaints regarding cheating or Boti Mafia should bring in written form to him and then he inquires this matter.