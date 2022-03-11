UrduPoint.com

Chechen President Appreciates Imran Khan's Stance On Islamophobia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Chechen President appreciates Imran Khan's stance on Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The President of Russia's Muslim-majority Chechnya region Ramzan Kadyrov has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his stance on Islamophobia in the United Nations and other world forums and said the Muslims in Russia see him with "great respect and honour." "Personally I was profoundly and eagerly looking forward to meet you to express my gratitude for the stance you adopt for our religion (islam) in United Nations and at world forums," the Head of the Chechen Republic said in a letter to the Prime Minister.

Imran Khan had met Ramzan last month in Moscow and appreciated the rebuilding of Grozny and the rapid progress of the Chechen Republic under his leadership.

The Chechen President also expressed gratitude for meeting him during his recent visit to Russia and said three million Muslims in his country see him with "great respect and honour." "You (PM Imran) would be aware that Muslims in Russia esteemed you with great respect and honour."President Kadyrov said, "We are ready to make every service for you in Russia. We also pray to Allah Almighty to consider us among His dutiful and obedient humans. Whatsoever service is required for the cause, defence and struggle of Allah's Deen and its spread.""Once more, I would like to express my gratitude and thanks to you and your affection. We will wait anxiously for your next visit to Russia," Ramzan Kadyrov said.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Moscow Russia Visit Progress Chechen Republic Muslim Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th March 2022

1 hour ago
 Chaudhry Imtiaz Ranjha meets President PML-Q

Chaudhry Imtiaz Ranjha meets President PML-Q

10 hours ago
 Ghulam Sarwar Khan blasts Opposition for playing u ..

Ghulam Sarwar Khan blasts Opposition for playing unethical tactics against PTI g ..

10 hours ago
 Maulana should be charged as per terrorism act: D ..

Maulana should be charged as per terrorism act: Dr.Mazari

10 hours ago
 Sindh High Court put on notice to Sindh Chief Sec ..

Sindh High Court put on notice to Sindh Chief Secretary ,Deputy commissioner Ja ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>