Check & balance system tightened at Railway Stations to prevent substandard food

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways, Rawalpindi Division has tightened the check and balance system at Railway Stations to prevent substandard food.

According to a spokesman, Divisional Commercial Officer, Railways, Rawalpindi Division Usman Anwar has directed the officers concerned to strictly check quality of food items being sold by the stall holders at all Railway Stations across the division.

He instructed the officers to ensure that quality food items are provided to the passengers and strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against the rules violators.

He said that stalls of the vendors involved in sale of substandard food should be canceled.

DCO Usman Anwar said that no compromise would be made on quality of food items and strict action would also be taken against the officers for any negligence if any on their part.

He also issued instructions to all the officers concerned to ensure sale of approved branded water bottles and cold drinks at all the Railway Stations and take strict action against vendors selling cold drinks of unapproved brands.

