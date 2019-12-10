Check & balance system to be strengthened: Azam Suleman

Punjab Chief Secretary Punjab Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan on Tuesday said that system of check and balance would have to be strengthened to ensure good governance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Chief Secretary Punjab Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan on Tuesday said that system of check and balance would have to be strengthened to ensure good governance.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of civil and police officers of Lahore Division, here at Civil Secretariat.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that officers should work without any fear, focusing on public service delivery.

He added that officers would be given free hand but they would also be held accountable.

He mentioned that performance would be reviewed on a monthly basis and those who fail to deliver would be removed from their posts. "There would be no tenure protection in case of poor performance," he added.

He asked the civil and police officers to work 'hand in hand', saying that deputy commissioners and district police officers should hold joint open courts, besides conducting field visits of Tehsils twice a week.

He directed government officials to give full protocol to elected representative and get their feedback to resolve people's problems.

The Chief Secretary also issued instructions regarding cleanliness, traffic arrangements and tree plantation in districts.

He said that enforcement of ban on burning crop residue must be ensured as part of measures to combat smog.

He ordered that campaign against encroachments and drug abuse be expedited and stern action be taken against land grabbers.

He directed that concrete steps be taken to stop narcotics use, especially in educational institutions.

Another direction was about strict implementation of open door policy and display of time, fixed for meeting general public in offices.

He said that in the light of directions of Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chief Minister Punjab crackdown on profiteers, hoarders and adulterators would continue.

He asked deputy commissioners and district police officers to pay surprise visits to fruit and vegetable wholesale markets to supervise auction process and ensure display of rate lists at shops.

He also directed that effective measures be taken for betterment of hospitals and schools.

Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir ordered police officers to improve security arrangements in districts. Official resources of police must be used to check crime and stern action would be taken over misuse of these resources, he warned.

He mentioned that problems arise due to violations of SOPs, adding that there was a need to restore trust of people in police.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Additional IG CTD, Additional IG Special Branch, CCPO Lahore, RPO Sheikhupura, deputy commissioners, district police officers, assistant commissioners and DSPs of Lahore and Sheikhupura.