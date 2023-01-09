UrduPoint.com

Check Legal Status Of Housing Scheme Before Investment: Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Check legal status of housing scheme before investment: Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA)

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has urged people to confirm the legal status of the housing schemes before investing there

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has urged people to confirm the legal status of the housing schemes before investing there.

Director General Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram warned the developers on Monday to avoid law violations and get approval of their societies; otherwise, criminal cases would be registered against them.

Meanwhile, an enforcement team, led by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya, stopped illegal constructions on a plot No X-10163 in Madina Town, and directed the owner to get building plan approved before construction.

The team also sealed offices of three illegal housing colonies including Modern Smart City in Chak No 263-RB, Madina Villas in Chak No 254-RB and additional locality.

