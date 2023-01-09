Check legal status of housing scheme before investment: Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA)

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has urged people to confirm the legal status of the housing schemes before investing there.

Director General Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram warned the developers on Monday to avoid law violations and get approval of their societies; otherwise, criminal cases would be registered against them.

Meanwhile, an enforcement team, led by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya, stopped illegal constructions on a plot No X-10163 in Madina Town, and directed the owner to get building plan approved before construction.

The team also sealed offices of three illegal housing colonies including Modern Smart City in Chak No 263-RB, Madina Villas in Chak No 254-RB and additional locality.