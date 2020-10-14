UrduPoint.com
Check Post In Jacobabad Renamed As "Shaheed Abdul Ghaffar Shaikh Customs Check Post"

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 10:34 PM

Check Post in Jacobabad renamed as

The Collector Customs Model Directorate of Customs Hyderabad has renamed Customs check post as Shaheed Abdul Ghaffar Shaikh Customs Check post in recognition of his supreme sacrifices of martyred inspector

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The Collector Customs Model Directorate of Customs Hyderabad has renamed Customs check post as Shaheed Abdul Ghaffar Shaikh Customs Check post in recognition of his supreme sacrifices of martyred inspector.

In an office order issued here on Wednesday, Customs Check Post Jacobabad, Sindh has been renamed as Shaheed Abdul Ghaffar Shaikh Check Post in recognition of his supreme sacrifices of Shaheed Inspector of this directorate who laid down his life in the line of duty.

