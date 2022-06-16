UrduPoint.com

Check Posts Set To Contain Spread Of LSV, Congo In Sacrificial Animals

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2022 | 11:37 PM

Check posts set to contain spread of LSV, Congo in sacrificial animals

The District Livestock Department(LSD) on Thursday set up three check-posts at entry points of the District Attock, Jehlum and Rawalpindi for spraying sacrificial animals to avoid the spread of the Congo virus and Lumpy Skin Virus(LSV).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The District Livestock Department(LSD) on Thursday set up three check-posts at entry points of the District Attock, Jehlum and Rawalpindi for spraying sacrificial animals to avoid the spread of the Congo virus and Lumpy Skin Virus(LSV).

The LSD spokesman said that as sacrificial animals were being transported to the city from other parts of the country, the livestock department had decided to establish check posts at all entry and exit points of the division to regulate the mobility of animals.

He added livestock teams were also carrying out the vaccination against the LSV and Congo virus at the cattle markets in the Rawalpindi division while free-of-cost animal pregnancy tests were also available at Live stock hospitals and dispensaries.

The Livestock officer urged the animal sellers to use mosquito repellent spray and ensure giving other medicines, including multivitamins, to the animals in consultation with the livestock department./395

