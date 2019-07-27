UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Check-posts Set Up To Control Congo Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 05:20 PM

Check-posts set up to control Congo virus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::The Livestock Department has set up check-posts at four entrance points of the city to control Congo virus ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Additional Director Livestock Dr Muhammad Afzal said that the checkposts were established at Sher Shah, Basti Malook, Head Muhammadwala and Qadirpur Raan.

He said that the livestock teams were carrying out spray on sacrificial animals being brought into the city to control Congo virus.

He said that people could perform Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi without any fear after spray on sacrificial animals.

