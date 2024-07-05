Check posts set up to control smuggling of drugs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Sindh Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Department has started establishing check posts at entry points of Karachi to ensure the control of drug smuggling.

The check posts had been set up on the instructions of Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

A heavy force of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control would start snap-checking at various places from today.

The purpose of establishing the checkpoints was to make the system of stopping drug trafficking effective.

Deployment of officials at various strategic locations would be effective immediately.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government was determined to strengthen the narcotics control wing for effective operations against drugs.