Check Posts To Be Increased On Roads In Kurram: Barrister Saif
Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 08:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Information, Barrister Saif has said that check posts would be increased in Kurram Road in the light of decisions taken in apex committee.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, he said that check posts would be increased and security would be enhanced on main Kurram Road in the light of apex committee decisions.
He said that conveys would be soon after taking needed security measures.
He said that provincial government was making efforts to clear Kurram of miscreants and urged masses to support provincial government in its efforts to establish peace in Kurram.
He said that elements involved in attack on Deputy Commissioner would be brought to court of law and peace would be ensured in Kurram under peace agreement.
CM’s aide also vowed to clear area of arms and bunkers and said that lasting peace would be established in the area with mutual support of people and district administration.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-private partnerships key catalyst ..
DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic Aviation Capital
Ministry of Foreign Affairs leads digital innovation, rapid response in 2024: A ..
Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Arab Plast’ in Dubai
FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for timely execution of CPEC project ..
1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, brings together over 15,000 conte ..
MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strategic plans
Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thursday with 287 horses
UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condolences over earthquake victims
DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation
HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed
Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 literary icons
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA to replace old manhole covers to avoid theft5 minutes ago
-
Check posts to be increased on roads in Kurram: Barrister Saif5 minutes ago
-
Woman killed for honour in Kot Sultan, husband arrested5 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation conducted in tehsil Chak Jhumra5 minutes ago
-
IFA, ICCI join hands for better business support5 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in road accident15 minutes ago
-
Efforts afoot to improve healthcare system in Balochistan: Sarfraz Bugti15 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee praises CPSP's progress, calls for more focus on research, ethics15 minutes ago
-
University of Sargodha releases examination schedule25 minutes ago
-
Rauf Hassan approaches IHC against potential arrest25 minutes ago
-
Court indicts Parvez Elahi in Gujrat development projects reference25 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad suspends 3 officers during Khuli Kachehris25 minutes ago