Open Menu

Check Posts To Be Increased On Roads In Kurram: Barrister Saif

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Check posts to be increased on roads in Kurram: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Information, Barrister Saif has said that check posts would be increased in Kurram Road in the light of decisions taken in apex committee.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he said that check posts would be increased and security would be enhanced on main Kurram Road in the light of apex committee decisions.

He said that conveys would be soon after taking needed security measures.

He said that provincial government was making efforts to clear Kurram of miscreants and urged masses to support provincial government in its efforts to establish peace in Kurram.

He said that elements involved in attack on Deputy Commissioner would be brought to court of law and peace would be ensured in Kurram under peace agreement.

CM’s aide also vowed to clear area of arms and bunkers and said that lasting peace would be established in the area with mutual support of people and district administration.

Related Topics

Attack Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-pri ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-private partnerships key catalyst ..

5 minutes ago
 DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic A ..

DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic Aviation Capital

5 minutes ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs leads digital innovati ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs leads digital innovation, rapid response in 2024: A ..

20 minutes ago
 Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Ar ..

Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Arab Plast’ in Dubai

1 hour ago
 FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for ti ..

FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for timely execution of CPEC project ..

1 hour ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, bri ..

1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, brings together over 15,000 conte ..

1 hour ago
MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strat ..

MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strategic plans

2 hours ago
 Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thurs ..

Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thursday with 287 horses

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condolences over earthquake victims

2 hours ago
 DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation

DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed

HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 ..

Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 literary icons

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan