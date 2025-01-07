Check posts to be increased on roads in Kurram: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Information, Barrister Saif has said that check posts would be increased in Kurram Road in the light of decisions taken in apex committee.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he said that check posts would be increased and security would be enhanced on main Kurram Road in the light of apex committee decisions.

He said that conveys would be soon after taking needed security measures.

He said that provincial government was making efforts to clear Kurram of miscreants and urged masses to support provincial government in its efforts to establish peace in Kurram.

He said that elements involved in attack on Deputy Commissioner would be brought to court of law and peace would be ensured in Kurram under peace agreement.

CM’s aide also vowed to clear area of arms and bunkers and said that lasting peace would be established in the area with mutual support of people and district administration.