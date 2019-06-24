UrduPoint.com
Checking Of Tax Defaulting Vehicles At 13 Points In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 07:52 PM

Sindh Excise and Taxation department has launched a road checking campaign against tax defaulting vehicles from June 24 to 27

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Sindh Excise and Taxation department has launched a road checking campaign against tax defaulting vehicles from June 24 to 27.

The drive has been started on the directives of Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

Sindh Excise and Taxation Department teams will perform checking nearby Mazar-e-Quaid, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, Muslimabad, Gulistan school, Safari Park, Johar Chowrangi Road, Safoora Chowrangi, PIB Colony/Jail Chowrangi, Hasan Square, Stadium Road, Karsaz Road and Dalmia Road, said a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, the timings of Motor Registration Wing Civic Center Karachi have been extended till 6 pm to facilitate the tax payers.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla has asked the owners of the tax defaulting vehicles to deposit their due taxes to avoid any untoward situation on the roads and take the advantage of the facility, being provided by the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department.

