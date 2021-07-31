Checkpoints set up to enforce lockdown in Karachi

(@fidahassanain)

The citizen are not allowed unnecessary hanging out and travelling without masks in the metropolitan city.

KARACHI:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2021) Police on Saturday established checkpoints in various parts of the city to check and enforce lockdown imposed by Sindh government amid increasing cases of COVID-19 surge.

The police put roadblocks at different places to stop the public transport. The police personnel are raiding to pick up the passengers from the buses.

The citizens are not allowed on the roads without facemasks and have also been barred hanging out unnecessarily. The traffic on the roads is very less as compared to the normal days while shops and markets have completely been shut down. However, essentials shops would remain close from 6am to 6pm.

The city is also witnessed traffic jams in different parts. However, the passengers were still traveling inside the minibusses and on the roofs and the ban on pillion riding was not being enforced.

Strict checking is being ensured at various places of National Highway Steel Town. Police and Rangers personnel are present at various places and people who are coming to the roads by leaving their homes are being checked.

The Sindh government had announced partial lockdown on Friday. The notification had said that business centers would remain closed from 12 noon tonight till August 8.