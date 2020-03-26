Checkpost setup at entry points to Buner district: DPO Buner

District Police Officer (DPO) Buner Sohail Khalid has said that checkpost has been setup on the entry point to District Buner to avoid anyone entry before screening or test in order to stop spreading off the coronavirus

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Buner Sohail Khalid has said that checkpost has been setup on the entry point to District Buner to avoid anyone entry before screening or test in order to stop spreading off the coronavirus.

Talking to media men, Sohail Khalid said that they have clear instruction from the government to check every one on the entry points to safeguard the people of District Buner. He said at the check points screening were being conducted on the district's entrances. He also appreciated the Police jawans on duty round the clock and were instructed to use masks and sanitizers to ensure their safety from coronavirus.

He said all the policemen were briefed accordingly in their jurisdiction of the their respective police stations in District Buner. He said all preventive measures for stopping of the spreading of coronavirus have been taken besides conducting awareness campaign and distribution of pamphlets among the general public.

The people have been directed not to leave home without needing and protect themselves and their families from coronavirus. He said all citizens should follow the precautionary measures to defeat this deadly disease, Sohail Khalid informed.