Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office.

Separately, Dr Babar Awan, former advisor, also called on the prime minister, PM office media wing in a press release said.