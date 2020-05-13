UrduPoint.com
Cheema For National Consensus Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Tariq Bashir Cheema on Wednesday stressed the need for a national consensus among all political stakeholders and various segments of the society to make a successful lockdown against spread of coronavirus pandemic.

In a talk show programme of a private tv channel, he informed that he discussed with Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting about lockdown and effects of coronavirus.

He said that all political parties and other stakeholders should be at same page against COVID-19 and imposition of lockdown.

The minister expressed his disappointment over the out of context debate in the last session of the National Assembly which was requisitioned by the opposition in the back drop of its allegation against the government.

