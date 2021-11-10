UrduPoint.com

Cheema To Discuss EVM In Coalition Party Members Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 10:16 PM

Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema on Wednesday said that his party members would have discussion on electronic voting machine (EVM), and other legislations being made by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government to bring improvement in the system

The Pakistan Muslim League-Q has always supported the lower house on different bills presented by the government, he said while talking to a private television channel. Commenting on secret meetings with Opposition party members, he said, we didn't have any such meetings with Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party. He, however said that PML-Q had been meeting with Opposition parties during assembly session only.

Replying to a question about relief, he said the election campaign would start next year and we should provide relief to the masses before holding general elections.

