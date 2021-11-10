Cheema to discuss EVM in coalition party members meeting

Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema on Wednesday said that his party members would have discussion on electronic voting machine (EVM), and other legislations being made by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government to bring improvement in the system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema on Wednesday said that his party members would have discussion on electronic voting machine (EVM), and other legislations being made by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government to bring improvement in the system.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Q has always supported the lower house on different bills presented by the government, he said while talking to a private television channel. Commenting on secret meetings with Opposition party members, he said, we didn't have any such meetings with Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party. He, however said that PML-Q had been meeting with Opposition parties during assembly session only.

Replying to a question about relief, he said the election campaign would start next year and we should provide relief to the masses before holding general elections.