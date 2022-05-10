UrduPoint.com

Cheema Urges Govt For Availability Of Irrigation Water For Cultivation Of Crops

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2022 | 11:29 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema urged the government to ensure supply of water to the farmers for cultivation of different crops in the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema urged the government to ensure supply of water to the farmers for cultivation of different crops in the country.

Addressing a press conference along with farmers representatives, Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema said that ongoing season was very much important as it was suitable time for cultivation of four important crops.

He stressed the farming community is being faced with water scarcity issue so there should be fair distribution of water in the country.

The government should pay heed on peasants' problems and it should also focus on rising prices of inputs.

He hinted that the government would put burden by increasing electricity prices.

