Cheema voices for merit during allotment of Cholistani land

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Basheer Cheema has said that merit and transparency should be maintained while allotting land of Cholistan to the residents of Cholistan.

Presiding over a meeting at Conference Room of Commissioner Office here today, he said that scrutiny, during allotment of land, must be done in accordance with government rules and regulations. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal told the meeting that as many as 64255 applications have been received for allotment of land.

A committee constituting of Assistant Commissioners and officers from Election Commission of Pakistan, NADRA, Forest Department, Revenue Department and Irrigation Department is scrutinizing the received applications.

The meeting was attended by MPA Ch Ehsaanul Haq, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Rana Saleem Ahmad and other concerned officers.