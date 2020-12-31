UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cheema Voices For Merit During Allotment Of Cholistani Land

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Cheema voices for merit during allotment of Cholistani land

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Basheer Cheema has said that merit and transparency should be maintained while allotting land of Cholistan to the residents of Cholistan.

Presiding over a meeting at Conference Room of Commissioner Office here today, he said that scrutiny, during allotment of land, must be done in accordance with government rules and regulations. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal told the meeting that as many as 64255 applications have been received for allotment of land.

A committee constituting of Assistant Commissioners and officers from Election Commission of Pakistan, NADRA, Forest Department, Revenue Department and Irrigation Department is scrutinizing the received applications.

The meeting was attended by MPA Ch Ehsaanul Haq, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Rana Saleem Ahmad and other concerned officers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Bahawalpur Cholistan From Government Merit Packaging Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Conducts Fleet Annual Efficiency Com ..

28 minutes ago

UVAS BSL-3 Lab tests more than 100,000 COVID-19 su ..

33 minutes ago

Kiwis’ fast bowler Neil Wagner ruled out of 2nd ..

42 minutes ago

‘Educational institutions should be reopened fro ..

46 minutes ago

Half a million customers expected at DXB in the fi ..

1 hour ago

EU 'regrets' new US tariffs in Airbus-Boeing spat

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.