Cheetah dies of wounds in zoo

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :An injured cheetah died of his wounds in Peshawar Zoo the other day.

The zoo administration said the cheetah was badly injured during a fight with another cheetah. Director Zoo added that despite of on time and the proper treatment the cheetah did not survive.

The Provincial Environmental Minister had called an emergency meeting over the death of the precious species and to ascertain the real cause behind its death.

During the last nine months, 20 animals in Peshawar Zoo have died so far.