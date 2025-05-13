KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) In a remarkable initiative aimed at bridging the gap between education and industry, students from the Chef Association of Pakistan visited Hotel Mehran Karachi, one of the city’s renowned hotel.

The visit marked an important step in fostering professional exposure, skill development, and awareness about the rapidly evolving hotel industry in Pakistan.

The highlight of the visit was an engaging and informative session conducted by Yasir Ahmed, General Manager of Hotel Mehran.

Ahmed shared valuable insights into hotel management, culinary standards, customer service excellence, and the broader scope of Pakistan’s hospitality sector.

He emphasized the importance of professionalism, innovation, and continuous learning in building successful careers in the hospitality industry.

“The future of Pakistan’s hotel industry lies in the hands of our youth,” said Yasir Ahmed.

In recognition of his dedication and support, the Karachi Chef Association and student representatives presented a thankful shield to Yasir Ahmed, appreciating his commitment to hospitality education and youth empowerment.