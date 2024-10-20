Chefs Play Vital Role In Flavours: Governor
Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday lauded the chefs' vital role in introducing new flavours and traditions in their cooking delights.
He expressed these words on the occasion of International Chefs Day being observed today (Sunday), adding that the training of young chefs could help this profession in highlighting its prominent place.
While paying tributes to the chefs, he said this year's theme was "Growing Great Chefs".
The Governor Tessori said that the Chefs bring a pleasant change to the society with innovative cuisines.
He further said that the cuisine of Pakistan was very famous all over the world, which was the result of the hard-work of the chefs.
