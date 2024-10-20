Open Menu

Chefs Play Vital Role In Flavours: Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Chefs play vital role in flavours: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday lauded the chefs' vital role in introducing new flavours and traditions in their cooking delights.

He expressed these words on the occasion of International Chefs Day being observed today (Sunday), adding that the training of young chefs could help this profession in highlighting its prominent place.

While paying tributes to the chefs, he said this year's theme was "Growing Great Chefs".

The Governor Tessori said that the Chefs bring a pleasant change to the society with innovative cuisines.

He further said that the cuisine of Pakistan was very famous all over the world, which was the result of the hard-work of the chefs.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Governor Young Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

17 hours ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

17 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

17 hours ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

17 hours ago
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

17 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

17 hours ago
 LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

18 hours ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

18 hours ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

18 hours ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pak ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan