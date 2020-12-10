Chefs training workshop for Italian cuisine week held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Chefs training workshop for annual "Week of Italian Cuisine in the World" was conducted at a local hotel on Thursday by the famous Italian Chef Marco, who is also the owner of Italian restaurant VICOLO.

The event will be held at Avari Towers Hotel from Dec.11 late in the evening. Pakistani brands of cooking oil will be used in entire range of cooking over this cuisine week, said a press release from Italian consulate general in Karachi.

On its first day, on Friday, the Italian consulate in collaboration with Italian development committee will arrange an exclusive gala evening with strict compliance of SOPs. The Chef will host an extra ordinary Italian cuisine for the guests. He will also engage audience with a live cooking demonstration to entertain the guests and teach selected authentic recipes.

The cuisine week is dedicated to promoting quality Italian cuisine and food products. It has been redesigned in its organizational structure in the light of global pandemic emergency, experimenting with hybrid methods (digital and in presence) that maximize its impact. It aimed to actively involve public and private entities in an integral promotion of Italy.

The prominence of the celebrations is the participation of award winning Chef Marco Saracino in different activities including a training workshop to engage professional chefs, food bloggers and media for a culinary workshop and a live cooking.

The Chef will also do a live cooking 'Lively Weekends' at Masala tv, where he will create simple yet authentic popular Italian recipes.

This year's edition will restart from the roots of Italian tradition, capturing the bicentenary of the birth of Pellegrino Artusi, father of Italian home cooking, to propose a focus on the essential relationship that binds the Italian gastronomic heritage to its territories of origin.

The events developed for the week aimed to create awareness of the Mediterranean diet as a model of balanced lifestyle, protection and enhancement of products with a protected and controlled name, together with actions to combat the phenomenon of Italian sounding, promotion and internationalization activities of the Italian training offer in the sector, and enhancement of the celebrations of the bicentenary birth of Pellegrino Artusi, author of "Science in the kitchen and the art of eating well", the first gastronomic treatise of united Italy.