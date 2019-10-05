UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chehelum Procession: DIG Reviews Security Arrangements

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 30 seconds ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 09:46 PM

Chehelum procession: DIG reviews security arrangements

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (South) Sharjeel Kharal Saturday chaired a meeting to review security arrangements for the procession to be taken out on Hazrat Imman Hussain's Chehelum

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (South) Sharjeel Kharal Saturday chaired a meeting to review security arrangements for the procession to be taken out on Hazrat Imman Hussain's Chehelum.

The meeting among others was also attended by police officials from city and south district zones along Pakistan Rangers - Sindh.

Representatives of different civic agencies and office bearers of different organizations of Shia community were also present on the occasion.

It was agreed that absolute coordination would be ensured among the stakeholders and besides providing strict security cover to the mourners and participants of the procession, equal care would be taken to cause minimum inconvenience to the citizens in general.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police From

Recent Stories

At Least 3 People Killed During Protests Dispersal ..

32 seconds ago

9 killed in road accident in Karachi

34 seconds ago

All Pakistan Mines and Minerals Association urges ..

40 seconds ago

Caracas, Moscow Hope to Develop Proposals to Capit ..

20 minutes ago

Osaka sweeps into China Open final on just two hou ..

20 minutes ago

Lady health workers canceled Oct 7 protest after s ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.