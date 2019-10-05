Chehelum procession: DIG reviews security arrangements

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (South) Sharjeel Kharal Saturday chaired a meeting to review security arrangements for the procession to be taken out on Hazrat Imman Hussain's Chehelum.

The meeting among others was also attended by police officials from city and south district zones along Pakistan Rangers - Sindh.

Representatives of different civic agencies and office bearers of different organizations of Shia community were also present on the occasion.

It was agreed that absolute coordination would be ensured among the stakeholders and besides providing strict security cover to the mourners and participants of the procession, equal care would be taken to cause minimum inconvenience to the citizens in general.