Chehlum arrangements reviewed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :A meeting of District Peace Committee and Shia Ulema Khairpur with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Friday discussed and reviewed arrangements regarding Chehlum security.

Khairpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Capt (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi briefed the meeting about security arrangements.

The meeting was informed that security would be tightened in district and 2,000 police personnel and Rangers would be deployed during Chehlum.

Close Circuit tv (CCTV) Cameras and drone cameras would also be used for security purposes during Chehlum to avoid any untoward incident.

The meeting also discussed regular supply of electricity, routes cleaning, lighting, medical aid and other related issues.

The DC also directed the district administration to make the security foolproof through the installation of walk through gates, barbed wire on boundaries, male and female searchers and a good traffic plan on Chehlum.