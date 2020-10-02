UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chehlum Arrangements Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:11 PM

Chehlum arrangements reviewed

A meeting of District Peace Committee and Shia Ulema Khairpur with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Friday discussed and reviewed arrangements regarding Chehlum security

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :A meeting of District Peace Committee and Shia Ulema Khairpur with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Friday discussed and reviewed arrangements regarding Chehlum security.

Khairpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Capt (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi briefed the meeting about security arrangements.

The meeting was informed that security would be tightened in district and 2,000 police personnel and Rangers would be deployed during Chehlum.

Close Circuit tv (CCTV) Cameras and drone cameras would also be used for security purposes during Chehlum to avoid any untoward incident.

The meeting also discussed regular supply of electricity, routes cleaning, lighting, medical aid and other related issues.

The DC also directed the district administration to make the security foolproof through the installation of walk through gates, barbed wire on boundaries, male and female searchers and a good traffic plan on Chehlum.

Related Topics

Drone Rangers Police Electricity Traffic Male Khairpur Saud TV

Recent Stories

Tabish Gauhar appointed as SAPM on Power

3 minutes ago

Lahore Qalandars and Ministry of Science and Techn ..

26 minutes ago

Vivo Pakistan Sets a New Record with 2.5 Billion v ..

28 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Guinean President on Indep ..

29 minutes ago

Russia Became Third-Largest Non-EU Exporter to UK ..

3 minutes ago

Tourism Rebounds in China During National Day Holi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.