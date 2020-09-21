UrduPoint.com
Chehlum Arrangements Reviewed In SUKKUR

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 01:56 PM

Chehlum arrangements reviewed in SUKKUR

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :A meeting of District Peace Committee and Shia Ulema Sukkur with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi discussed and reviewed arrangements regarding Chehlum security on Monday.

Khairpur, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Saud Ahmed Magsi briefed the meeting about security arrangements. The meeting was informed that security would be tightened in district and 2,000 police personnel and Rangers would be deployed during Chehlum.

Close Circuit tv (CCTV) Cameras and drone cameras would also be used for security purposes during Chehlum on Safar-18 to Safar 21 to avoid any untoward incident.

The meeting also discussed regular supply of electricity, routes cleaning, lighting, medical aid and other related issues.

DC also directed the district administration to make the security foolproof through the installation of walk through gates, barbed wire on boundaries, male and female searchers and a good traffic plan on Chehlum.

