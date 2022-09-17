UrduPoint.com

Chehlum Imam Hussain (RA) Observed Peacefully With Religious Solemnity In Dera

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Chehlum Imam Hussain (RA) observed peacefully with religious solemnity in Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :The Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) was observed peacefully with religious solemnity and reverence amid tight security on Saturday.

The main 'Majlis' was held at Imambargah Bammu Shah at 3:30 p.m. After the 'Majlis' the mourners have done self-flagellations on Bammu Shah Thalla and then taken out the main 'Tazia' procession from the Imambargah Bammu Shah. The mourners were carrying seven 'Tazias' in this procession which will be ended at the same point after passing through different points including Thalla Haider Shah Shirazi, Imambargah Abbas Alamdar, Muhariyan wala Thalla and Thalla Yalla Shah.

The Dera police had made fool-proof security arrangements for the observance of the Chehlum as over 2,664 police officers and personnel including two SPs, six DSPs, two inspectors, 22 sub-inspectors, 67 assistant sub-inspectors, 348 Havaldars and 2217 police personnel were deployed for the security of the processions and Majalis.

The district was divided into five sectors and DSP rank officer was the Incharge of each sector.

A control room, headed by DSP Legal, was also set up in the district police office to maintain law and order.

The Dera city was sealed with blockades at 33 different places. A ban was also imposed on pillion riding of motorcycles across the district till September 19, 2022.

